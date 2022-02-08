BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$71.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCE. CIBC increased their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.33.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $52.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $53.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 113.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in BCE by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.