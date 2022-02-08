BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$71.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCE. CIBC increased their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.33.
Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $52.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $53.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 113.39%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in BCE by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
