Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Raised to $72.00 at Robert W. Baird

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BECN. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of BECN opened at $53.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,543.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.