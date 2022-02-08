Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $271.67.

BDX stock opened at $269.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $272.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.49.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,984 shares of company stock worth $2,641,931. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,398,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,857,000 after buying an additional 986,940 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after buying an additional 837,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

