Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.800-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.55 billion-$19.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.43 billion.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $271.67.

BDX opened at $269.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $272.36.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,984 shares of company stock worth $2,641,931 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

