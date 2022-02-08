Beer Money (BEER) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $544,943.73 and approximately $23,163.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00041452 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00105747 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 355,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

