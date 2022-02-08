BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BGNE. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $376.00.

BeiGene stock opened at $218.84 on Monday. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $194.50 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.08.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 4,049 shares of company stock worth $1,366,713 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 25.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

