Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 52 ($0.70) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.85) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.85) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 52.85 ($0.71) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 36.27 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.76). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.61. The stock has a market cap of £37.54 billion and a PE ratio of 2.15.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($91,910.26).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

