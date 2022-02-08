Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys 454 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 64,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 107,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $58.52. 531,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,170,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

