Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys 6,545 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank makes up 1.7% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned about 0.13% of M&T Bank worth $25,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in M&T Bank by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in M&T Bank by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.81.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTB traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.87. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.