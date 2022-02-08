Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Purchases 2,489 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 2.3% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $34,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,309,000 after buying an additional 354,130 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,566,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,769,000 after acquiring an additional 276,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,297,000 after acquiring an additional 131,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.02. 21,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

