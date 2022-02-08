Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% in the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,607,000.

IWD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,603. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.22 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.05 and its 200-day moving average is $163.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

