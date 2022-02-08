Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $107.26

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.26 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 96.50 ($1.30). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.35), with a volume of 19,800 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 96.39.
About Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP)
