Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $107.26

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.26 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 96.50 ($1.30). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.35), with a volume of 19,800 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 96.39.

Get Beximco Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.