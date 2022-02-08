Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,045 shares during the period. Beyond Meat comprises approximately 4.9% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $211,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 82.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 130.2% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 55.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.49. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $183.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BYND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

