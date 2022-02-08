Big Digital Shares (BDS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,859.00

Big Digital Shares (CURRENCY:BDS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. Big Digital Shares has a total market capitalization of $436,733.03 and $2,859.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Big Digital Shares has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Big Digital Shares coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00049309 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.96 or 0.07050819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,190.61 or 0.99898802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00052251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006280 BTC.

About Big Digital Shares

Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

