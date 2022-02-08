Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.24. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 56.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,009,000 after buying an additional 3,128,663 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $280,010,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 36.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000,000 after buying an additional 1,528,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,660,000 after buying an additional 1,698,268 shares in the last quarter. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

