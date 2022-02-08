Binance USD Trading Down 0% This Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $16.84 billion and $5.34 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00041493 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00106099 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 16,839,135,678 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

