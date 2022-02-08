Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $625.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $547.22 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $685.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $735.59.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $915.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

