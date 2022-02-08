BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BioAtla Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a novel class of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. BioAtla Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

NASDAQ BCAB traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that BioAtla will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 24,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $560,112.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 17,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $423,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,387. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BioAtla in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioAtla by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,270,000 after buying an additional 124,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BioAtla by 9.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,175,000 after purchasing an additional 669,358 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

