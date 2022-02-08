Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $238.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $260.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BIIB. Barclays dropped their price objective on Biogen from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $291.73.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $221.30 on Friday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $212.56 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Biogen by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.