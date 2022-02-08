Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 5,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 574,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.
BRDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bird Global in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,556,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth $796,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new stake in Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
