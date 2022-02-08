Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Hits $0.0504

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $30,253.17 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00026329 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000857 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

