BitCore 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $110,159.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $110,159.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,013.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.95 or 0.07068189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00305367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00017056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.34 or 0.00759639 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00073263 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.54 or 0.00405642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00229836 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.