BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,614,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,428 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $61,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 350,935 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,101,000 after acquiring an additional 71,755 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 491,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 179,659 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 276,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 215,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 90,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,687. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

HRMY stock opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 190.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.30 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

