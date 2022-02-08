BlackRock Inc. Has $58.17 Million Stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,772,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 194,574 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $58,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $983.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.36.
In related news, Director David H. Mowry sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $174,611.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $73,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 152,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,331 and sold 40,504 shares valued at $483,899. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.
Alphatec Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
