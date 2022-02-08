BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,187,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,789 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $65,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 203,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.95.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PMVP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.