BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,683,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Gorman-Rupp worth $60,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 10.4% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 8.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter valued at $474,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

NYSE GRC opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $47.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $979.76 million, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.21%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

