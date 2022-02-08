BlackRock Inc. Purchases 370,482 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 24.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 370,482 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Peoples Bancorp worth $59,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $922.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

