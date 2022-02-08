BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 913,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,761 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of National HealthCare worth $63,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,626,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $970.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $79.73.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $276.74 million during the quarter.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

