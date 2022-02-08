Blank Wallet Market Capitalization Tops $15.31 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the dollar. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.71 or 0.07068980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,165.20 or 1.00170819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055569 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.