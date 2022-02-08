Blue Barn Wealth LLC Acquires 3,725 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises 1.0% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FREL. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 76,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28,040 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FREL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,112. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29.

