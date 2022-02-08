Blue Barn Wealth LLC Acquires 455 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,727 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,479.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,304,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,809 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,956 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,926,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,574,000 after acquiring an additional 735,385 shares during the period.

SCHE traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,800. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

