Blue Barn Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Accenture by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 421,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,721,000 after buying an additional 323,422 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,011,811.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.68. 22,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,379. The company has a market cap of $217.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.82 and its 200 day moving average is $351.42. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $244.44 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

