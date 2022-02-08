Blue Barn Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,940 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,057 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,179,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 745,555 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $106,562,000 after buying an additional 70,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,521,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $217,527,000 after buying an additional 244,295 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,260,123. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.61 and a 200-day moving average of $157.36. The stock has a market cap of $199.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

