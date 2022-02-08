Blue Barn Wealth LLC Buys 1,539 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.4% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,058. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $74.23 and a one year high of $91.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

