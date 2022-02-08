Blue Barn Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 464 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ASML by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,055,791,000 after buying an additional 47,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ASML by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ASML by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,117,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $832,972,000 after purchasing an additional 55,881 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $646.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,409. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $743.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $785.19. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $501.11 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

