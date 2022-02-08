Blue Barn Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,297. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.