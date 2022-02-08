Blue Barn Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of BSCL remained flat at $$21.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07.

