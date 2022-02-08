Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Airbnb by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,693,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,049,000 after purchasing an additional 779,992 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 956,873 shares of company stock valued at $170,953,150. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $159.16. The company had a trading volume of 66,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,673. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.57. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of -0.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

