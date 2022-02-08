Blue Barn Wealth LLC Purchases 22,830 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 49,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

