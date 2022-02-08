Blue Barn Wealth LLC Takes $250,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,371,003,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QCOM stock traded up $3.17 on Tuesday, reaching $178.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,260,123. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $199.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

