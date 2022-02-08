Blue Barn Wealth LLC Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $27,857,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gartner by 47.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,235,000 after purchasing an additional 309,329 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 3,353.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Gartner by 158.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,728 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IT stock traded up $15.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $310.21. 21,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,833. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.01 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

