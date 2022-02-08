Blue Bird (BLBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

BLBD stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $461.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1,442.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

