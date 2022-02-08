Blue Bird (BLBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.
BLBD stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $461.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1,442.56 and a beta of 1.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
About Blue Bird
Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.
