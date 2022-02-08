BMO Capital Markets Boosts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$70.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$67.15.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$67.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$60.97 billion and a PE ratio of 20.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$65.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.66. BCE has a one year low of C$54.42 and a one year high of C$68.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.169 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.61%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

