BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €79.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €79.00 ($90.80) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.22) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €61.10 ($70.23) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($73.56) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($85.06) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($86.21) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €68.04 ($78.20).

BNP opened at €65.69 ($75.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €60.99 and a 200 day moving average of €57.20. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($65.79) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($79.51).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

