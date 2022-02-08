BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:DCF opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

