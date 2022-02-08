BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Position Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,051 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $128,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,933,000 after acquiring an additional 112,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,620,000 after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 198,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,633,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOKF opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.41. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.77.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $114,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $54,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,600 shares of company stock worth $3,198,755. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.