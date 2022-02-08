Boosted Finance (BOOST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $81,763.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $68,277.61 and $81,763.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00049353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.25 or 0.07072544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00052540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,599.32 or 0.99816562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00055109 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

