Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.730-$1.790 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,509,710. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.