Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Holdings Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 1.27. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $157,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.