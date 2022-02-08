BP (NYSE:BP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BP has a strong portfolio of upstream projects, backing impressive production growth. The British energy giant added that the target of adding a net production of 900 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2021 from key new upstream projects has already been met successfully. BP has set an aggressive energy transition plan to capitalize on the mounting clean energy demand. The company has set a goal of developing 50 gigawatts of net renewable energy generating capacity in a decade, representing a massive improvement from the 2.5 gigawatts capacity the company has produced so far. BP announced that before declaring results for the December quarter, it has intended to execute an additional $1.25 billion of share repurchases. The integrated energy company continues to anticipate that it will buy back $1 billion shares by every quarter.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of BP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BP from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BP from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.72.

Shares of BP stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37. BP has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $33.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

